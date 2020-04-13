KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.72.

NYSE KBH opened at $22.57 on Monday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

