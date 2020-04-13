KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.68.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KB Home from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in KB Home by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in KB Home by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after buying an additional 184,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after buying an additional 651,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,059,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.