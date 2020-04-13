Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target to $35.00

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $891.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,142,000 after buying an additional 682,097 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,527,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 518,665 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 967,574.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 454,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 454,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 42,962.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 400,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 399,978 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

