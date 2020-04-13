KeyCorp Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Ball (NYSE:BLL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 604,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.57. Ball has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $5,849,811,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $190,949,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,069,000 after purchasing an additional 754,628 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $38,261,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after acquiring an additional 524,374 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

