KeyCorp Reiterates Hold Rating for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

