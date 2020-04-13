KeyCorp Trims Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Target Price to $90.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $116.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.15. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 345,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Integer by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

