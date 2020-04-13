Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $90.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,281,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $99,360,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,773,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,198,000 after acquiring an additional 782,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,635,000 after acquiring an additional 677,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,086,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,522,000 after acquiring an additional 427,629 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

