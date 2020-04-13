Keywords Studios’ (KWS) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KWS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,793 ($23.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital raised Keywords Studios to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,875 ($24.66) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,534.60 ($20.19).

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,455 ($19.14) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,446.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,376.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $949.72 million and a P/E ratio of 69.95. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 1,069 ($14.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

