Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) is Viking Fund Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 3.0% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.91. The company had a trading volume of 595,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,162. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

