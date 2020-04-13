Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.92.

Several research firms recently commented on KNX. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

KNX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.24. 58,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,179. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

