KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

KNRRY opened at $22.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $28.71.

About KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

