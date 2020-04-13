Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.62 million.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of KN stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. Knowles has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Knowles’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

