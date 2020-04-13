Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 9,369.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,685,000 after purchasing an additional 439,881 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,340,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.02%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

