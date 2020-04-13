Komodo (KMD) Trading 5.5% Lower This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $50.65 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00006280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BarterDEX, Upbit and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00519531 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00142936 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00078297 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 237.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002599 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002467 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,256,898 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Crex24, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bitbns, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BarterDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

