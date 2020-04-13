Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report sales of $424.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.70 million and the highest is $440.80 million. Koppers reported sales of $434.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KOP opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. Koppers has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $289.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.85.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

