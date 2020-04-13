Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,513 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for 1.0% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 436,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,230,611. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

