Krios Price Tops $0.0085 (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Krios token can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. Krios has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $319.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.02772750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00216408 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,767,743 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.