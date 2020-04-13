Kuai Token (KT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.77 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $4.77 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.22 or 0.02765264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00217276 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,180,266 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

