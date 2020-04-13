KuCoin Shares Price Hits $0.91 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00013486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $74.74 million and $5.95 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.02750241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00215806 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 171,850,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,850,451 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

