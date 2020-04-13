Kusama (KSM) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Kusama has a market cap of $11.23 million and $2.40 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Kusama token can currently be bought for $2.74 or 0.00040905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.02770328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00213401 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 8,712,536 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,095,219 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

