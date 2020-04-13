La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LZB. Cfra upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $37.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth $94,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

