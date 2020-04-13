Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.83.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $251.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.92. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.