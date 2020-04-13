Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT Lowered to $53.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $92.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

LAMR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $4.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.17. 447,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,858. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $9,149,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

