Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Upgraded to Buy by MKM Partners

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 340.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPI. TheStreet cut Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

LPI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,297. The company has a market cap of $95.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.55. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,218,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

