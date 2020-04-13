Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,443 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after buying an additional 6,753,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after buying an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $77,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $334,637,000 after buying an additional 1,061,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 725.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $65,109,000 after buying an additional 828,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $47.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.93%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

