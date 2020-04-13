LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Bradesco Corretora

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was downgraded by Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Bradesco Corretora’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LATAM Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.18. 1,145,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,778. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.