LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given LCNB an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LCNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.76. LCNB has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 22.16%. Analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

