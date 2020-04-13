Lear (LEA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lear (NYSE: LEA) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2020 – Lear had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.

3/24/2020 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $137.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Lear was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Lear is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,095. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $159.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Lear by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 112,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Lear by 8.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lear by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lear by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

