LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 311.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 62,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $27.47 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $554.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.