Lendingblock Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $572,026.34 and approximately $191.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and DEx.top. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.02770333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00216381 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 66% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Lendingblock launched on March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,359,641 tokens. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com.

Lendingblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Liquid, HitBTC, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

