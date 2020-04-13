Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.76.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE LEN opened at $44.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. Lennar has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lennar will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,535.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $22,719,000. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Lennar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Lennar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.