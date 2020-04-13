Lennox International (LII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Lennox International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 11.30-11.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $11.30-$11.90 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lennox International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International stock opened at $204.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.