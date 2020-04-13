Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $18.59 on Monday. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,070.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $18,476,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

