Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

FWONA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of FWONA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $50,248.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

