Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,119 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 610% compared to the typical volume of 580 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.01. 313,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.31. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 66.09 and a quick ratio of 65.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,544,000 after purchasing an additional 251,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $23,646,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 81,109 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,763,000 after acquiring an additional 80,707 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,307 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

