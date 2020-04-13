Lili Mance Sells 30,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Lili Mance sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.91, for a total value of C$87,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,243.20.

TSE OSK traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.19. 530,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,922. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $893.28 million and a P/E ratio of -11.22. Osisko Mining Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.67 and a 12 month high of C$4.19.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.40.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

