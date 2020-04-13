Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LIND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. 202,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $267.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.69. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,729.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

