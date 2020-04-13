LiquidApps Price Up 15.4% This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a market cap of $3.68 million and $13,648.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,030,627,536 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,244,398 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.