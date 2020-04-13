Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.95 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00014127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Binance and HitBTC. Lisk has a market cap of $117.41 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014702 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 338.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005252 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 139,117,126 coins and its circulating supply is 123,031,415 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ChaoEX, Upbit, BitBay, Bittrex, Cryptopia, COSS, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Poloniex, Coindeal, Bit-Z, Bitbns, OKEx, Exrates, Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit, Coinroom, CoinEgg and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.