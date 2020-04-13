Litecoin (LTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.07 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.59 billion and approximately $4.07 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.19 or 0.00598448 BTC on popular exchanges including BitcoinTrade, BitMarket, Iquant and Kuna.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008733 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 107.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,500,545 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide.

