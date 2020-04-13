Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAD. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

NYSE:LAD traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

