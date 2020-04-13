Live Nation Entertainment’s (LYV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYV. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.70.

LYV stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.34. 3,182,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,123,344. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.92 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 696.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

