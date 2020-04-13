Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 42,904 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 105.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,904 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.3% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,558,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.