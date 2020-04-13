Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,988 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CEF. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 356,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 91,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.72. 95,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,099. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

