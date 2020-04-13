Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.52. 8,562,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,154,198. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

