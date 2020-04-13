Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.71 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 257.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.57. 2,008,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

