Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after buying an additional 11,134,156 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,484,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,685 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Enbridge by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,263,000 after acquiring an additional 362,920 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $814,122,000 after purchasing an additional 243,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after buying an additional 17,641,163 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock remained flat at $$28.70 on Monday. 4,640,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877,414. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

