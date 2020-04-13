Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $3.21 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 234.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,530 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.7% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,014,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,900,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.