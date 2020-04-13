Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.2% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,009 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,892,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,590,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 266,787 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,976,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.97 on Monday, hitting $222.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,047. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $273.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

