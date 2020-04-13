Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 109.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

XOM traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $42.38. 22,330,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,070,296. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.